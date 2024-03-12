Tokyo Police Club Release Farewell Single, Announce Tour Dates

The longstanding Toronto indie band Tokyo Police Club kicked off 2024 by announcing their impending disbandment, but they aren’t turning the lights out just yet. After revealing a final hometown show at the time of their breakup announcement, then expanding it to a sold-out four-night run, today they’ve unveiled a slate of dates for their final North American tour. They’ve also shared one last single, which is actually two tracks.

In some sense, “Just A Scratch” and “Catch Me If You Can” sound like the work of a different band than the one that broke through with A Lesson In Crime all those years ago — older, wiser, more modern. In another sense, the tunes expertly demonstrate TPC’s whole deal. “Just A Scratch” is a charging, chiming, guitar-driven pop-rock tune, while “Catch Me If You Can” adds a touch of refracted electronic pop to that formula.

The band’s Graham Wright shared this statement:

Even in demo form, even before we knew they’d be our last releases as TPC, the songs FELT summative to me, full of everything that made me fall in love with this band in the first place. I hear bits that we might have come up with in the garage back then, and other bits we could never have dreamed up until right now. I hear all the

music we ever loved and all the music we ever made – and most importantly, I hear US, the four of us, the hivemind that is TPC, with all its ideas and enthusiasm.

And here are a few words from singer Dave Monks:

I remember Graham sending me a drive folder full of instrumental loops and blips, and song tidbits, and digging through it like a treasure box. Dragging things into ProTools and moving them around in different ways, it’s something fun we had messed around with before on La Ferrassie and Feel the Effect. That’s why “Catch Me If You Can” has the drums dropping out a bunch of times in it; that was just part of the loop Graham sent, and I love how it adds to the arrangement in a way we wouldn’t naturally have come up with.

Below, hear both songs and check out Tokyo Police Club’s farewell tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

07/04 – Ottawa, ON @ Bluesfest

08/01 – Halifax, NS @ Marquee Ballroom

08/03 – St. John, NB @ 506 Festival

09/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

09/17 – Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theatre

09/18 – Edmonton, AB @ Midway

09/20 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

09/21 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

09/23 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

09/24 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

09/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

09/28 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

09/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Nile Theater

10/30 – Denver, CO @ Summit

11/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theatre

11/02 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

11/03 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

11/05 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

11/07 – Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

11/08 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

11/09 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

11/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

11/12 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm

11/14 – Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre

11/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl

11/16 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

11/19 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

11/26 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY [SOLD OUT]

11/27 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY [SOLD OUT]

11/28 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY [SOLD OUT]

11/29 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY [SOLD OUT]