Gibson Hits Trump Guitars With Cease-And-Desist, While Feds Seize Thousands Of Other Fakes In LA

Earlier this year, Donald Trump was hit with lawsuits from Beyoncé and the White Stripes. Now, the incoming 47th American President is under fire for a line of guitars advertised as “the only guitar officially endorsed” by him, which has been sent a cease-and-desist from Gibson.

Trump Guitars is owned by 16 Creative, who Gibson is suing because “the design infringes upon Gibson’s exclusive trademarks, particularly the iconic Les Paul body shape,” they told Guitar World. The instruments are branded with patriotic symbols, though they are allegedly made in China.

Meanwhile, at the Los Angeles-Long Beach Seaport on Wednesday (Nov. 27), thousands of counterfeit Gibson electric guitars were seized, constituting the “largest counterfeit musical instrument seizure on record,” as per authorities. If they had been real, the would have had a value of over $18.7 million, according to USA Today. They arrived from Asia, and Gibson confirmed that “authentic Gibson guitars are made in the (U.S.) only.”