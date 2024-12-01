Fun fact: When Everything But The Girl’s biggest hit “Missing” came out, Tracey Thorn was the same age that Charli XCX is now. Charli XCX is 32 years old, she came up on Myspace, and her fiancé is balding. That’s enough evidence to support the argument that Brat is an album for millennials, despite its popularity among Zoomers. Thorn, now 62, recently brought her Zoomer son to see Charli XCX at London’s O2 Arena, and she reviewed her experience for the New Statesman over the weekend.

“I suppose the worry is that there’s something predatory about a person of my age liking younger artists,” Thorn wrote. “I’ve talked a lot about wanting more music that reflects the stage of life I’m at now… But I also love music that makes me feel young, or reminds me what it felt like to be young. This year, I have really loved Charli’s album Brat, but in terms of it making me feel young, I wonder, how young do I mean?” Thorn added more of her Brat thoughts:

She’s worried already that younger girls are having more fun, “Yeah, she’s in her mid-twenties, real intelligent/ And we hate the fact she’s New York City’s darling.” Then meeting a friend’s new baby makes her worry about the future, “’cause my career feels so small in the existential scheme of it all.” On the way home she has a conversation with her partner: “Should I stop my birth control?” These lyrics are basically my diary from when I was 32. The fact that she sets all these thoughts to spectacularly catchy, hooky, punky dance music is what made me fall fully in love with Brat.

Thorn also recalled fawning over surprise appearances from Caroline Polachek and Robyn, and seeing aforementioned balding fiancé George Daniel finally do the viral “Apple” dance. It’s a really good concert review, and you can read it in full here. (Spoiler alert: She had a good time.)