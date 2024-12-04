Florida rap monster Denzel Curry has a famously energetic, anarchic live show. But unlike Knocked Loose, Curry didn’t show that much intensity when he performed on Jimmy Kimmel. Curry was the Kimmel musical guest last night, and he was in sing-rap mode, leading a live band with a full horn section.

Denzel Curry released his extremely fun album King Of The Mischievous South Vol. 2 earlier this year, and he just followed it up with a deluxe edition. One of the bonus tracks is “Got Me Geeked,” an impressively melodic piece of Bone Thugs-esque ’90s-style sing-rap. That’s the song that Curry elected to perform on Kimmel. He kept his hood up, and he had a stage full of dry ice and disco balls. I wonder why he kept things so restrained! Watch it below.

The newly renamed King Of The Mischievous South is out now on Loma Vista.