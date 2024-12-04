Watch Denzel Curry’s Surprisingly Smooth Kimmel Performance

News December 4, 2024 12:41 PM By Tom Breihan

Watch Denzel Curry’s Surprisingly Smooth Kimmel Performance

News December 4, 2024 12:41 PM By Tom Breihan

Florida rap monster Denzel Curry has a famously energetic, anarchic live show. But unlike Knocked Loose, Curry didn’t show that much intensity when he performed on Jimmy Kimmel. Curry was the Kimmel musical guest last night, and he was in sing-rap mode, leading a live band with a full horn section.

Denzel Curry released his extremely fun album King Of The Mischievous South Vol. 2 earlier this year, and he just followed it up with a deluxe edition. One of the bonus tracks is “Got Me Geeked,” an impressively melodic piece of Bone Thugs-esque ’90s-style sing-rap. That’s the song that Curry elected to perform on Kimmel. He kept his hood up, and he had a stage full of dry ice and disco balls. I wonder why he kept things so restrained! Watch it below.

The newly renamed King Of The Mischievous South is out now on Loma Vista.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Gibson Hits Trump Guitars With Cease-And-Desist, While Feds Seize Thousands Of Other Fakes In LA

4 days ago 0

The 50 Best Albums Of 2024

2 days ago 0

Roger Waters Blasts Radiohead’s Thom Yorke And Jonny Greenwood Over BDS In New Interview

3 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest