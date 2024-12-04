Miya Folick has been trickling out new songs lately, so you won’t be surprised to learn she’s got a new album on the way. Erotica Veronica, the follow-up to last year’s Roach, is coming in February. According to Folick, “The album is about being queer within a heteronormative relationship structure and within a heteronormative society, but it’s also just about desire and eroticism in general. I don’t think we give each other enough room to explore freely and figure out our own right paths.”

The opening title-ish track “Erotica” is out today with a music video by Antonio Marziale. Folick’s work has varied a lot stylistically over the years, and this song is firmly situated in the boygenius zone, matching its sensual visuals with an acoustic-driven indie-pop sound. Folick has a second statement about this song in particular:

“Erotica” is a song about fantasy and pleasure – It’s not just about sex, it’s about a richness of experience, a playfulness, a connection, an open approach to each day. I think that we’re fed rules about what an appropriate fantasy looks like, especially when you’re coupled. Our culture is so puritanical in that way. But I think that it’s important for me to retain my autonomy of thought, and truthfully sharing my fantasies is an act of tenderness and intimacy.

Watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Erotica”

02 “La Da Da”

03 “Alaska”

04 “Felicity”

05 “Fist”

06 “This Time Around”

07 “Prism Of Light”

08 “Hates Me”

09 “Hypergiant”

10 “Love Wants Me Dead”

11 “Light Through The Linen”

Erotica Veronica is out 2/28 via Nettwerk. Pre-order or pre-save it here.