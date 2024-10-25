It’s always so nice to hear from Miya Folick, who released her second album Roach last year. Since then, Folick shared a breathy cover of the Annie Lennox classic “Walking On Broken Glass,” collabed with Skinny Atlas, and contributed to The Buccaneers soundtrack. Last month, she shared a brand-new song, “La Da Da,” and today Folick is back with the equally appealing “Alaska.”

“‘Alaska’ is inspired by the line ‘desire is a buffalo standing on my chest’ from Jeremy Radin’s poem ‘Dear Sal,'” Folick says in a statement. “The song is me exploring the weight of my fear of losing my relationship, but also finding comfort in the fact that if I did, things would be okay. The line ‘I could lose you’ is a double entendre. When we translated it into Japanese for the cover art, we used the verb for ‘I am able to” and the verb for ‘It is possible [to lose you].’ This song is both a coming to terms with how much my relationship matters to me, and how much I value my relationship to myself. I would be so sad if I lost this person in my life, but it would be equally as sad if I lost myself.”

