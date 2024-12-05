Did you think Dazy were done? Of course not. James Goodson’s project released the EP IT’S ONLY A SECRET (If You Repeat It) at the end of October, and now he’s surprise-dropping another one (as he likes to do) titled I GET LOST (when i try to get found).

“When I started writing the songs that became Dazy early on, the drum machines were sort of a fix — I was structuring a lot of the beats and patterns in the way a live drummer would play,” Goodson explains. “But I think I’ve realized that they’re a feature rather than a bug, so I’ve been getting deeper into chopping things up, layering loops, and doing things that take advantage of the possibilities more — trying to push that contrast of human sounding guitars vs. very locked-in, mechanical, intricate beats.”

The EP is, in typical Dazy fashion, ebullient, fuzzed-out, and nostalgic, packed with lingering melodies and endearing lyricism like, “‘Tried some clever shit/ But I’m an idiot/ I wanna prove I’m a fool for you,” on “Get Out Of My Mind.” Hear the three songs below.

<a href="https://dazysound.bandcamp.com/album/i-get-lost-when-i-try-to-get-found">I GET LOST (when i try to get found) by Dazy</a>

I GET LOST (when i try to get found) is out now on Lame-O.