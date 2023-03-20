Last year, James Goodson — the one-man force behind Band To Watch Dazy — released his project’s first full-length album, OUTOFBODY, which followed a string of EPs that he recorded during the pandemic at breakneck speed. Looks like he’s not slowing down, either. Today, Goodson has shared a surprise EP called OTHERBODY, featuring 8 songs that were recorded around the same time as his debut. It arrives just as Dazy kicks off a run of spring tour dates supporting Militarie Gun, High Vis, and then Snail Mail and Water From your Eyes. Check out the EP below.

<a href="https://dazysound.bandcamp.com/album/otherbody">OTHERBODY by Dazy</a>

TOUR DATES:

03/20 Washington DC @ Runaway ^

03/21 Richmond, VA @ Bandito’s ^

04/05 Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

04/06 Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge #

04/07 Des Moines, IA @ xBk

04/08 Omaha, NE @ Slowdown *

04/10 Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre *

04/11 Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre *

04/12 Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell *

04/13 Las Vegas, NV @ AREA15 *

04/14 Bakersfield, CA @ Temblor Brew +

04/15 Oakland, CA @ Eli’s Mile High Club +

04/16 San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theatre *

04/18 Reno, NV @ Cargo Concert Hall *

04/19 Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post *

04/20 Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theatre *

04/21 Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon +

04/22 Phoenix, AZ @ The Trunk Space +

04/23 Flagstaff, AZ @ Yucca North *

04/24 El Paso, TX @ The Lowbrow Palace *

04/25 Albuquerque, NM @ Sister *

04/27 Oklahoma City, OK @ The Jones Assembly *

04/28 Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge *

04/29 Memphis, TN @ Black Lodge *

05/01 Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue *

05/02 Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward Theater *

05/04 Morgantown, WV @ 123 Pleasant Street *

05/05 Richmond, VA @ Friday Cheers at Brown’s Island *

05/06 Winston-Salem, NC @ The Ramkat *

^ w/ Militarie Gun

# w/ High Vis

* w/ Snail Mail, Water From Your Eyes

+ w/ Water From Your Eyes

The OTHERBODY EP is out now via Lame-O Records.