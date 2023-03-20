Stream Dazy’s Surprise New OTHERBODY EP
Last year, James Goodson — the one-man force behind Band To Watch Dazy — released his project’s first full-length album, OUTOFBODY, which followed a string of EPs that he recorded during the pandemic at breakneck speed. Looks like he’s not slowing down, either. Today, Goodson has shared a surprise EP called OTHERBODY, featuring 8 songs that were recorded around the same time as his debut. It arrives just as Dazy kicks off a run of spring tour dates supporting Militarie Gun, High Vis, and then Snail Mail and Water From your Eyes. Check out the EP below.
TOUR DATES:
03/20 Washington DC @ Runaway ^
03/21 Richmond, VA @ Bandito’s ^
04/05 Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
04/06 Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge #
04/07 Des Moines, IA @ xBk
04/08 Omaha, NE @ Slowdown *
04/10 Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre *
04/11 Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre *
04/12 Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell *
04/13 Las Vegas, NV @ AREA15 *
04/14 Bakersfield, CA @ Temblor Brew +
04/15 Oakland, CA @ Eli’s Mile High Club +
04/16 San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theatre *
04/18 Reno, NV @ Cargo Concert Hall *
04/19 Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post *
04/20 Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theatre *
04/21 Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon +
04/22 Phoenix, AZ @ The Trunk Space +
04/23 Flagstaff, AZ @ Yucca North *
04/24 El Paso, TX @ The Lowbrow Palace *
04/25 Albuquerque, NM @ Sister *
04/27 Oklahoma City, OK @ The Jones Assembly *
04/28 Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge *
04/29 Memphis, TN @ Black Lodge *
05/01 Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue *
05/02 Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward Theater *
05/04 Morgantown, WV @ 123 Pleasant Street *
05/05 Richmond, VA @ Friday Cheers at Brown’s Island *
05/06 Winston-Salem, NC @ The Ramkat *
^ w/ Militarie Gun
# w/ High Vis
* w/ Snail Mail, Water From Your Eyes
+ w/ Water From Your Eyes
The OTHERBODY EP is out now via Lame-O Records.