Mallrat, the project of Australian singer-songwriter Grace Shaw, has announced a new album on the horizon. Following Shaw’s 2022 debut Butterfly Blue, Light hit my face like a straight right out will be out in February and features the already-released singles “Ray Of Light” and “Hocus Pocus.” Along with the announcement is a delicate and vulnerable lead single and video called “Horses,” which she dedicates to her sister, who unexpectedly passed away this year.

“I made this song with my friend Alice Ivy. A lot of the lyrics on this song are about going home and how alone that makes me feel,” Shaw says in a statement. “The first verse is describing catching the train home from school with my little sister Olivia. She has passed away since I wrote this song and so it really makes me miss her.”

Ivy, who co-wrote and produced “Horses,” adds: “Mallrat is one of the most talented songwriters in the country, and ‘Horses’ is one of my favourite songs I’ve ever been a part of. We wrote ‘Horses’ together at my studio in Melbourne with the doors open to a view of Merri Creek. The lyrics and melodies and everything about ‘Horses’ couldn’t feel more authentic to Grace, it’s just so special. Stoked that it’s out in the world.”

Listen to “Horses” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “My Darling, My Angel”

02 “Pavement”

03 “Something For Somebody”

04 “Virtue”

05 “Defibrillator”

06 “The Light Streams In And Hits My Face”

07 “Hocus Pocus”

08 “Hideaway”

09 “Love Songs-Heart Strings”

10 “Ray Of Light”

11 “The Worst Thing I Would Ever Do”

12 “Horses”

Light hit my face like a straight right out is out 2/14 via Nettwerk. Pre-order it here.