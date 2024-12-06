Once again, the mysterious London producer known as DJ Sabrina The Teenage DJ has blessed us with a new album. DJ Sabrina’s epic four-hour memory-swirl Destiny was one of our favorite albums of 2023. Her follow-up Hex, which clocked in at a relatively concise two hours, came out a few months ago, and that was great, too. Today, DJ Sabrina has released her second album of 2024, and it’s coming at a time of year when many of us can really use a new one.

Based on title alone, you might assume that DJ Sabrina The Teenage DJ’s new album Sorcery is a companion piece to Hex, but that doesn’t appear to be the case. It’s more likely that all of her album titles, I’m just now figuring out, are nods to Sabrina The Teenage Witch. Duh. I am not very smart. Sorcery isn’t on streaming services yet, and one must assume that sample-clearance issues would make that difficult, but we can hear it on Bandcamp right now.

DJ Sabrina writes:

Some of these tracks were made around Hex (but not intended for it), some around Destiny, some tracks like Progress were started during Makin’ Magick II, and some were started a few weeks ago, so it’s genuinely a brand-new album with only a few familiar faces! Everything We Do was originally a high-concept piece for the Barbie Movie, originally mixed with harsh vocal effects and a clipped master to emulate what Warner Bros would have demanded if I’d turned it in, now stripped back and more in-line with the album. Taking Me Back was built from a seed of Destextrinum and Say What You Mean has finally found a home. It’ll be on Spotify/Apple, etc as soon as it’s approved by my DSP! Very soon hopefully!”

I’m on my first listen to Sorcery right now, and it’s just lovely. If you’ve heard DJ Sabrina’s records, then you already have a basic idea what to expect. She uses bits and pieces of forgotten old pop songs to create a blurry, nostalgic mood, and she sustains that mood for long stretches. Sorcery is shorter than Hex or Destiny, but there’s still plenty of space to get lost in it, and you can do that below.

<a href="https://djsabrinatheteenagedj.bandcamp.com/album/sorcery">Sorcery by DJ Sabrina The Teenage DJ</a>

The self-released Sorcery is out now, and you can download it and order the physical versions at Bandcamp.