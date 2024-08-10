Stream DJ Sabrina The Teenage DJ’s New Album Hex

DJ Sabrina The Teenage DJ released Destiny about a year ago, and it was our Album Of The Week. It got its own remix album, Destextrinum, as well as a drumless edition. Today, the UK electronic act is back with Hex.

About Hex, Sabrina wrote on Bandcamp:

Helllooooo!! Sorry it’s been a while since the last album but I’ve been working constantly to get this thing finished for August, a little earlier than I expected thanks to some “extremely hardcore grindset mode” but we finally made it here! The few loose tracks that didn’t quite work on this album will probably find a home on the next album, I also last minute decided to go for a vinyl since the tracks fit really, really nicely on 6 sides it seemed like a shame not to! I was finishing the mixing and mastering right up until earlier this afternoon so it’ll be on Apple, Spotify, Tidal, etc as soon as they get around to approving it! As it’s released a little earlier today, I’ll be doing a listening party around the release time on Bandcamp… I’ll also hopefully be doing a Youtube premiere tomorrow when I upload the full album there. So! Please enjoy and come down to the Bandcamp listening party in a couple of hours.. hope your all prepared for an unforgettable [sic] luncheon!

Made up of 18 songs, Hex has the previously released “Come Find Out,” “Deep Down,” and “In Silence.” She also recently remixed Hotline TNT’s “I Thought You’d Change.” Stream Hex below.