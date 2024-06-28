DJ Sabrina The Teenage DJ has been putting out a steady stream of songs since her 2023 LP Destiny, among them “Anything Lost (Can Be Found Again),” “Come Find Out,” and “In My Eyes.” She’s said that she’s already working on a new album, and there’s another song from it out today called “In Silence.”

“In Silence” is on the mellower side for DJ Sabrina. It’s got a relatively simple house beat and some disco-like piano chords, while Sabrina herself does the lead vocals. It’s a definitive sad banger, with melancholic lyrics like” “A heart beating in silence/ Nowhere to turn to/ A mind filled with no sense/ Of what might be wrong/ And what might be lies.”

In line with Sabrina’s nostalgic tendencies, the single artwork also appears to be a riff on Hounds Of Love. Check out the music video below.