Watch MJ Lenderman Join Dinosaur Jr. In LA

Lots went on in LA on Thursday (Dec. 5). Not only did Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus join Joyce Manor on stage at the Hollywood Palladium, but Dinosaur Jr. brought out MJ Lenderman at the Bellwether. Big night for the dudes rock community.

Lenderman — whose latest record Manning Fireworks landed at #2 on our list of the Best Albums Of 2024 — helped sing the You’re Living All Over Me track “In A Jar.” Dino Jr. have been on their 30th anniversary tour for Where You Been, and the band also welcomed Mike Watt for a cover of the Stooges’ “TV Eye” and Starcrawler vocalist Arrow de Wilde for “Freak Scene.” Watch Lenderman and Dino Jr. below.

If you play this loud enough you can probably hear me shouting “That’s my dawg” under the sound of the amps 😍 pic.twitter.com/qrRx2oU1Rz — Rusty Sutton (@RustySutton) December 6, 2024