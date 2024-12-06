Watch MJ Lenderman Join Dinosaur Jr. In LA

By Danielle Chelosky

Lots went on in LA on Thursday (Dec. 5). Not only did Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus join Joyce Manor on stage at the Hollywood Palladium, but Dinosaur Jr. brought out MJ Lenderman at the Bellwether. Big night for the dudes rock community.

Lenderman — whose latest record Manning Fireworks landed at #2 on our list of the Best Albums Of 2024 — helped sing the You’re Living All Over Me track “In A Jar.” Dino Jr. have been on their 30th anniversary tour for Where You Been, and the band also welcomed Mike Watt for a cover of the Stooges’ “TV Eye” and Starcrawler vocalist Arrow de Wilde for “Freak Scene.” Watch Lenderman and Dino Jr. below.

