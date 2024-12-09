Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Concludes With $2B In Ticket Sales, Double The Previous Record

Nearly two years and 149 performances later, Taylor Swift’s legendary Eras Tour wrapped in Vancouver on Sunday night. You don’t have to be a Swiftie to acknowledge that the trek was, in fact, a historic feat, and the data keeps backing up that argument: The New York Times reports that the Eras Tour raked in over $2 billion in total ticket sales, double the sales of any other concert tour in history.

More specifically, the Eras Tour sold $2,077,618,725 in tickets — and that doesn’t even include reselling sites like StubHub, from which Swift earns nothing. For transparency’s sake, these reports are all from Swift’s production company Taylor Swift Touring, but that total number aligns with what trade journalists and industry analysts have been predicting for months. In comparison Coldplay’s recent recent Music Of The Spheres Tour, the previous record holder, grossed $1 billion across its 156 shows. But thanks to ridiculously high demand, seats to the Eras Tour went for, on average, about $204, besting the industry average of $131 for the top 100 tours around the world in 2023. No wonder people went to such great lengths to go to a show. And according to People, over the course of the tour Swift gave $197 million in bonuses to her crew of musicians, dancers, truck drivers, and caterers.