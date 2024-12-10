Watch Chvrches’ Lauren Mayberry Make Her Solo TV Debut On Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Lauren Mayberry’s debut solo album Vicious Creature arrived on Friday (Dec. 6), and the Chvrches vocalist celebrated the release early with a performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday (Dec. 4), making her solo TV debut.

Mayberry brought the LP single “Something In The Air” to the stage. She previously revealed that when she was working on the song with Dan McDougall, they took a break in the shared kitchen of the studio complex “when a pretty iconic British musician, who I won’t throw under the bus here, came in and started making conversation about electricity, 5G and how it’s making us all sick.” Great song lore. Watch her performance below.