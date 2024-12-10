Watch Chvrches’ Lauren Mayberry Make Her Solo TV Debut On Jimmy Kimmel Live!

News December 9, 2024 7:00 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Watch Chvrches’ Lauren Mayberry Make Her Solo TV Debut On Jimmy Kimmel Live!

News December 9, 2024 7:00 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Lauren Mayberry’s debut solo album Vicious Creature arrived on Friday (Dec. 6), and the Chvrches vocalist celebrated the release early with a performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday (Dec. 4), making her solo TV debut.

Mayberry brought the LP single “Something In The Air” to the stage. She previously revealed that when she was working on the song with Dan McDougall, they took a break in the shared kitchen of the studio complex “when a pretty iconic British musician, who I won’t throw under the bus here, came in and started making conversation about electricity, 5G and how it’s making us all sick.” Great song lore. Watch her performance below.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Charli XCX Talks The Velvet Underground & Nico, Lana Del Rey Celebrates Jack Antonoff At Variety’s Hitmakers Awards

1 day ago 0

The 10 Best Electronic Albums Of 2024

4 days ago 0

Neither Ariana Grande Nor Cynthia Erivo Knew What “Holding Space” Meant

2 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest