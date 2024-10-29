Chvrches’ Lauren Mayberry Announces Debut Solo Album Vicious Creature

It’s been a little over a year since Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry released her debut solo song, “Are You Awake?” Since then, she’s unveiled “Shame,” “Change Shapes,” and “Something In The Air.” Today, she’s finally announcing her first album, Vicious Creature, arriving in December. The new single “Crocodile Tears” is out now.

“Crocodile Tears” was written with Matthew Koma and Ethan Gruska, and Mayberry says she wanted to adopt “a sort of character where I could really let go of the idea that I need to be ‘nice,’ because I think that holds so many women back in their lives. If I didn’t have to be seen as ‘nice,’ I would feel comfortable telling certain people to fuck off when they treat me like shit — on this record, and in these songs, I get to do that.”

Along with Koma and Gruska, other producers she worked with include Greg Kurstin, Tobias Jesso Jr., and Ethan and Dan McDougall. About the LP, she explained:

So much of this process has been an exercise in empowering myself to listen to my own intuition — something I really trained myself out of. That’s ultimately why you start making things — because you felt a feeling, and you wanted to articulate that somehow. I think it was important for me to relearn that kind of independence, and recognize what I bring to any table I choose to sit at.

Watch the “Crocodile Tears” music video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Something In The Air”

02 “Crocodile Tears”

03 “Shame”

04 “Anywhere But Dancing”

05 “Punch Drunk”

06 “Oh, Mother”

07 “Sorry, Etc”

08 “Change Shapes”

09 “Mantra”

10 “A Work Of Fiction”

11 “Sunday Best”

12 “Are You Awake”

TOUR DATES:

10/31/24 – Paris, FR @ Zénith

11/01/24 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National

11/03/24 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

11/05/24 – Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle

11/07/24 – Berlin, DE @ UFO Velodrom

11/11/24 – Glasgow, UK @ Ovo Hydro

11/12/24 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

11/14/24 – London, UK @ The O2

01/28/25 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

01/29/25 – San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore

01/31/25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

02/01/25 – Denver, CO @ Gothic

02/02/25 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater

02/03/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

02/05/25 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

02/07/25 – Toronto, ON @ Concert Hall

02/08/25 – Buffalo, NY @ Electric City

02/09/25 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

02/11/25 – Boston, MA @ Royale

02/13/25 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

02/14/25 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live

02/17/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

02/18/25 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

02/20/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade – Hell

02/21/25 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

02/22/25 – Nashville, TN @ The Mil at Cannery Hall

02/24/25 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Downstairs

02/25/25 – Dallas, TX @ Granada

02/26/25 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

02/28/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

03/02/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

Vicious Creature is out 12/6 on Island. Pre-order it here.