Chvrches’ Lauren Mayberry Announces Debut Solo Album Vicious Creature
It’s been a little over a year since Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry released her debut solo song, “Are You Awake?” Since then, she’s unveiled “Shame,” “Change Shapes,” and “Something In The Air.” Today, she’s finally announcing her first album, Vicious Creature, arriving in December. The new single “Crocodile Tears” is out now.
“Crocodile Tears” was written with Matthew Koma and Ethan Gruska, and Mayberry says she wanted to adopt “a sort of character where I could really let go of the idea that I need to be ‘nice,’ because I think that holds so many women back in their lives. If I didn’t have to be seen as ‘nice,’ I would feel comfortable telling certain people to fuck off when they treat me like shit — on this record, and in these songs, I get to do that.”
Along with Koma and Gruska, other producers she worked with include Greg Kurstin, Tobias Jesso Jr., and Ethan and Dan McDougall. About the LP, she explained:
So much of this process has been an exercise in empowering myself to listen to my own intuition — something I really trained myself out of. That’s ultimately why you start making things — because you felt a feeling, and you wanted to articulate that somehow. I think it was important for me to relearn that kind of independence, and recognize what I bring to any table I choose to sit at.
Watch the “Crocodile Tears” music video below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Something In The Air”
02 “Crocodile Tears”
03 “Shame”
04 “Anywhere But Dancing”
05 “Punch Drunk”
06 “Oh, Mother”
07 “Sorry, Etc”
08 “Change Shapes”
09 “Mantra”
10 “A Work Of Fiction”
11 “Sunday Best”
12 “Are You Awake”
TOUR DATES:
10/31/24 – Paris, FR @ Zénith
11/01/24 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National
11/03/24 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
11/05/24 – Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle
11/07/24 – Berlin, DE @ UFO Velodrom
11/11/24 – Glasgow, UK @ Ovo Hydro
11/12/24 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
11/14/24 – London, UK @ The O2
01/28/25 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
01/29/25 – San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore
01/31/25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
02/01/25 – Denver, CO @ Gothic
02/02/25 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater
02/03/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
02/05/25 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
02/07/25 – Toronto, ON @ Concert Hall
02/08/25 – Buffalo, NY @ Electric City
02/09/25 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
02/11/25 – Boston, MA @ Royale
02/13/25 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
02/14/25 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live
02/17/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
02/18/25 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
02/20/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade – Hell
02/21/25 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
02/22/25 – Nashville, TN @ The Mil at Cannery Hall
02/24/25 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Downstairs
02/25/25 – Dallas, TX @ Granada
02/26/25 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
02/28/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
03/02/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
Vicious Creature is out 12/6 on Island. Pre-order it here.