About a year ago, it looked like Lauren Mayberry was ramping up to a debut solo album. The Chvrches singer headed out on tour and released some singles, including “Are You Awake,” “Shame,” and “Change Shapes.” She also guested on a HEALTH song. All that activity didn’t culminate in an LP — not yet, anyway.

Today Mayberry is back with another new track called “Something In The Air.” A press release about the song indicates that Mayberry will indeed release a solo album called Vicious Creature later this year. This is the first day of October, so “later this year” means soon. “Something In The Air” is a pop-rock track that matches huge vocal melodies from Mayberry with production that reminds me of the ’80s and ’90s without getting too era-specific. Her hook on this one makes me think about Brandon Boyd from Incubus for some reason. “I just want to be someone, someone who’s happy/ But why d’you even care?” she sings. “Must be something in the air.”

Mayberry’s take on the new song:

“Something In The Air” is a song that really came out of nowhere. I was in London finishing another song with my friend, co-writer and producer Dan McDougall. We were taking a break in the shared kitchen in the studio complex when a pretty iconic British musician, who I won’t throw under the bus here, came in and started making conversation about electricity, 5G and how it’s making us all sick. Dan and I went for a walk around the block before going back to the studio and were unpacking those theories, and why people want to believe them – and the chorus lyric just appeared.

Listen below.