Chvrches’ Lauren Mayberry Announces 2023 Solo Tour

Lauren Mayberry is going solo. In a note to fans, the Chvrches vocalist says she’s not quitting the band that made her famous, whose “story has many more pages yet to be written.” But the Glaswegian singer been working on solo music, and today she announced her first solo tour.

“For a long time, I couldn’t imagine ever doing anything outside of CHVRCHES,” Mayberry writes. “Since I was 15 years old, I have always, only, ever been in a band. I always wanted so badly to belong somewhere — to be one of the boys, and to fit in. But as I sail / stumble through this era of my life (your 20s really do go by in a flash, kids), it has started to feel like there are things I want to write and say and do that need to be done on my own.”

Mayberry’s tour begins on Labor Day in Washington, DC and carries her through the end of October in Madrid. Below, check out her full statement and her full itinerary.

Here’s the message:

This year is the 10th anniversary of the first CHVRCHES album. I met Iain and Martin when I was 23 — a little baby of a person, in hindsight. Looking back on what we’ve achieved together, so much of it doesn’t feel real or even possible. Thank you to every person who has been a part of that. I am so proud of all the chapters our band has been able to have and I am so grateful to my bandmates for taking me on that journey with them. We are all confident that the CHVRCHES story has many more pages yet to be written. For now, though, I am excited / terrified / bewildered to tell you that I have been working on my first ever solo music and will be able to start sharing it soon. For a long time, I couldn’t imagine ever doing anything outside of CHVRCHES. Since I was 15 years old, I have always, only, ever been in a band. I always wanted so badly to belong somewhere — to be one of the boys, and to fit in. But as I sail / stumble through this era of my life (your 20s really do go by in a flash, kids), it has started to feel like there are things I want to write and say and do that need to be done on my own. Thank you for being kind to us and for giving me the opportunity to do this. The first headline shows are now announced and on sale at 10am local tomorrow in the US and Monday in Europe. I guess here we fucking go?!

TOUR DATES:

09/04 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

09/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

09/18 – Allston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

09/20 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

09/22 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

09/23 – Urbana, IL @ Pygmalion

09/25 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

09/26 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

09/28 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

09/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

10/05 – Glasgow, UK @ Oran Mor

10/06 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute 3

10/08 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

10/09 – London, UK @ Scala

10/11 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg Oz

10/12 – Berlin, DE @ Lido

10/13 – Munich @ Strom

10/15 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie

10/16 – Cologne, DE @ Luxor

10/17 – Prague, CZ @ Rock Cafe

10/19 – Vienna, AT @ Flex

10/21 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

10/22 – Milan, IT, @ Magnolia

10/24 – Barcelona, ES @ La Nau

10/25 – Madrid, ES @ Sala Capernico