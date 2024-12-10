We’re not even done posting all of our 2024 In Review coverage yet, and I already have a strong idea about what some of my favorite music of 2025 might be. Atop that list of predictions is Horsegirl, whose sophomore album Phonetics On And On arrives in February. They announced the record with lead single “2468,” which we named one of the Best Songs Of The Week, and today’s new single “Julie” is also very good.

“Julie” — like all of Phonetics On And On — was produced by Cate Le Bon, and it sees Horsegirl scale back from the gritty noise of their debut. It’s slower and a bit melancholic, reflecting on the loneliness that comes with moving to a new city, though there’s still that classic Horsegirl whimsy in there.

Watch Amsterdam-based animator Daphna Awadish Gola’s video for “Julie” below.

Phonetics On And On is out 2/14 via Matador.