Superheaven are so back. The Pennsylvania heavy shoegaze band broke up in 2016, not long after the release of their sophomore album Ours Is Chrome, and band members Jacob Clarke and Taylor Madison went on to form Webbed Wing. Superheaven have been playing occasional reunion shows since their breakup, and they’ve been a whole lot more active since their 2013 track “Youngest Daughter” became a random streaming hit in the last few years. Last month, Superheaven released “Long Gone,” their first new song in nine years, and it was our favorite track of the week. Now, they’ve got another one.

“Long Gone” is the A-side of Superheaven’s new two-song single, and now we get to hear “Numb To What Is Real,” the B-side. Like “Long Gone” before it, “Numb To What Is Real” taps into the the oceanic, bottom-heavy grunge that was always Superheaven’s trademark. This one is a little more melodic and reflective, and Jacob Clarke really gives his voice a workout, but the riffs still hit hard. Check it out below.

“Long Gone” b/w “Numb To What Is Real” is out now on Blue Grape.