Jane Remover Announces 2025 Tour, Clarifies Venturing Is Not A Fictional ’90s Band

Last week we posted about a really good song from Venturing, a side project of Jane Remover. In that post, we said Venturing was a fictional ’90s indie rock band. Turns out we were led astray. According to Jane Remover’s publicist, fans made up that backstory and ran with it all the way to Bandcamp, Rate Your Music, Genius, and Reddit, so now us music bloggers trying to do some simple research look like idiots. Venturing is not a fictional ’90s indie rock band. It is a Jane Remover side project that’s happening right now. We sincerely regret the error.

Now that that’s out of the way, we also have confirmation that Jane Remover is going on a 2025 headline North American tour. Her deadAir labelmate, the Brooklyn producer/DJ dazegxd, will support, with d0llywood1 and Lucy Bedroque also joining on select dates. The 20-date tour begins in Minneapolis on Apr. 23, and tickets go on sale this Friday here. See the schedule below.

TOUR DATES:

04/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry

04/25 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

04/26 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

04/27 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

04/30 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

05/02 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

05/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

05/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

05/05 – Washington, DC @ Atlantis

05/07 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Hell

05/09 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall – Upstairs

05/10 – Austin, TX @ Parish

05/12 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

05/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

05/16 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

05/17 – Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl

05/18 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

05/20 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

05/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

05/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom