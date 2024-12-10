Jane Remover Announces 2025 Tour, Clarifies Venturing Is Not A Fictional ’90s Band
Last week we posted about a really good song from Venturing, a side project of Jane Remover. In that post, we said Venturing was a fictional ’90s indie rock band. Turns out we were led astray. According to Jane Remover’s publicist, fans made up that backstory and ran with it all the way to Bandcamp, Rate Your Music, Genius, and Reddit, so now us music bloggers trying to do some simple research look like idiots. Venturing is not a fictional ’90s indie rock band. It is a Jane Remover side project that’s happening right now. We sincerely regret the error.
Now that that’s out of the way, we also have confirmation that Jane Remover is going on a 2025 headline North American tour. Her deadAir labelmate, the Brooklyn producer/DJ dazegxd, will support, with d0llywood1 and Lucy Bedroque also joining on select dates. The 20-date tour begins in Minneapolis on Apr. 23, and tickets go on sale this Friday here. See the schedule below.
TOUR DATES:
04/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry
04/25 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
04/26 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
04/27 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
04/30 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
05/02 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
05/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
05/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church
05/05 – Washington, DC @ Atlantis
05/07 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Hell
05/09 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall – Upstairs
05/10 – Austin, TX @ Parish
05/12 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
05/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
05/16 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
05/17 – Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl
05/18 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre
05/20 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
05/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
05/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom