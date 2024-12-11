Spike Lee Confirms A$AP Rocky Has “Main Role” In New Movie With Denzel Washington And Ice Spice

In April, it was revealed that Ice Spice would make her acting debut in Spike Lee’s English-language reinterpretation of the 1963 Akira Kurosawa crime thriller High And Low alongside Denzel Washington. Today, the director confirmed that A$AP Rocky will have the main role in the film in an interview with Deadline.

Rumors swirled about the rapper starring in the movie after paparazzi photos of him on set leaked earlier this year. Elsewhere in the conversation, Lee explained how his version — which is titled Highest 2 Lowest — is different than the original: “In Kurosawa’s film, Toshiro Mifune is a shoemaker,” he said. “In our film Denzel Washington is a music mogul with his own label and his reputation as the best ears in the business. So, this is the fifth film with the dynamic duo.”

Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky’s highly anticipated album Don’t Be Dumb has still not arrived, even after it was slated for release on Aug. 30 and was pushed back to the fall (it is now winter).