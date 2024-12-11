NBA YoungBoy Sentenced To 23 Months In Prison In Federal Gun Case

In September 2020, NBA YoungBoy was arrested on drug, felony possession, and stolen firearm charges in Baton Rouge. Today, the rapper was sentenced to 23 months in federal prison.

As per Billboard, the 25-year-old was charged with violating a federal law that bans convicted felons from possessing guns. NBA YoungBoy — whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden — has been under house arrest in Utah since October 2021, and in April cops searched his home and arrested him for allegedly running a prescription drug ring that fraudulently obtained narcotics from pharmacies in 11 different cities throughout Utah. He pleaded guilty, and the four felony charges were reduced to Class A Misdemeanors and he paid a $25,000 fine.

On Friday (Dec. 6), he released the new album I Just Got A Lot On My Shoulders.