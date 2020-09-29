NBA YoungBoy Arrested For Drugs, Firearms

NBA YoungBoy, who we recently described as “a bleak rap star for a bleak world,” has been arrested again. WAFB reports that the Louisiana rapper, born Kentrell Gaulden, was one of 16 people picked up on drug, felony possession, and stolen firearm charges in Baton Rouge on Monday.

This is far from NBA YoungBoy’s first brush with the law. He was already on probation for taking part in a drive-by shooting when he was arrested in 2018 on kidnapping, assault, and weapons charges for beating up a woman in a hotel hallway. Last year, he was briefly jailed for violating his parole after getting into a shootout in Miami that left one bystander dead.