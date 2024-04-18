NBA YoungBoy Accused Of Leading “Large Scale Prescription Fraud Ring”

On Tuesday, rapper NBA YoungBoy was arrested after allegedly running a prescription drug ring that fraudulently obtained narcotics from pharmacies in 11 different cities throughout Utah. Federal agents had a search warrant to Kentrell DeSean Gaulden’s property after a months-long investigation. They found prescription drugs under names used in some of the purchases, as well as a gun.

The ring primarily worked to fraudulently acquire codeine and promethazine. Gaulden has been under house arrest in Utah since October 2021. He has been awaiting trial federal gun charges from Louisiana for violating a federal law that bans convicted felons from possessing guns. In 2022, he was found not guilty of a separate federal gun charge that took place in California, avoiding up to 10 years in prison.

“Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, also known as NBA YoungBoy, has been a target of investigation by the Cache County Sheriff’s Office after being identified as a suspect in a large scale prescription fraud ring,” reads the affidavit, according to Billboard. “The prescription fraud ring is known to have attempted or has acquired various prescription medications … from multiple pharmacies in Cache County as well as throughout the state of Utah.”

Several people allegedly called in prescriptions at local pharmacies for promethazine with codeine, while using a real doctor’s name and identification number. The combination of narcotics is known as an ingredient in “purple drank” or “lean.” A number of those people were arrested in a car registered to Gaulden. Several of them were also allegedly recorded as visitors to Gaulden’s mansion.

According to The Salt Lake Tribune, Gaulden is under investigation for 63 crimes in connection with this case. He has 20 counts of identity fraud, 20 counts of forgery, and 20 counts of illegally procuring or attempting to procure prescription drugs. Other accusations include marijuana possession, possession of a gun by a restricted person, and a “pattern of unlawful activity.”

As of Thursday, Gaulden remained held without bail in Cache County jail. Last month, he released his new album Compliments Of Grave Digger Mountain.