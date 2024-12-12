Quando Rondo Sentenced To 33 Months In Prison On Federal Marijuana Charge

Tyquian Bowman, the 25-year-old Savannah rapper known professionally as Quando Rondo, has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison for marijuana possession with intent to distribute. Savannah Now reports that Quando was sentenced to 33 months in a federal prison and fined $40,000. Judge R. Stan Baker handed down the sentence Wednesday afternoon after Quando reached a plea deal. He’ll begin serving his term next month.

In an unsealed indictment, prosecutors claimed that Quando Rondo conspired with two other people to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and marijuana. As part of his plea deal, the charged related to the non-marijuana drugs were dropped, and the government agreed to return property, including jewelry, that it seized. Quando still faces unrelated charges of reckless driving and DUI.

Quando Rondo had a chaotic run in the spotlight. He has three albums and four platinum singles, but he’s better-known for his violent feud with Lil Durk and the late King Von. In 2020, Quando’s associate Lul Timm reportedly shot King Von to death in a fight outside an Atlanta hookah bar. Earlier this year, Lil Durk was arrested in connection to an alleged murder-for-hire plot that targeted Quando. While Quando was unharmed in the resulting shooting, his childhood friend Saviay’a Robinson was killed.