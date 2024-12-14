Watch Post Malone Join Sublime At Power Home Remodeling Corporate Gig

News December 14, 2024 11:48 AM By Danielle Chelosky

In 2019, Post Malone joined Sublime With Rome to cover “Santeria,” and a month later the band played his song “Goodbyes.” On Friday (Dec. 13), the rapper-turned-country-star reunited with Sublime (without Rome) in Cancun for a performance of “What I Got” at a Power Home Remodeling corporate gig.

The Quest festival is “an employee appreciation event is unlike any other,” as per the Power Home Remodeling website. Earlier this year, the new Sublime fronted by Bradley Nowell’s son Jakob played Coachella, made their late-night TV debut, and released a song based on an old Bradley Nowell recording. Sublime With Rome’s last-ever shows are coming up, with one happening tonight in Denver. See clips of Sublime and Post Malone below.

 

