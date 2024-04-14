Watch The Reunited Sublime, Now Fronted By Bradley Nowell’s Son, Perform At Coachella

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella

April 14, 2024 By James Rettig

Sublime performed at Coachella on Saturday, the first time that late frontman Bradley Nowell’s son Jakob performed a full set with his father’s old band in public since he officially joined the lineup. Previously, the new-old Sublime played a benefit show in Los Angeles in December. The current Sublime lineup also includes original members Eric Wilson and Bud Gaugh.

Last month, Sublime With Rome — the Sublime offshoot fronted by Rome Ramirez — announced their final shows — and last week they released a farewell single. Jakobs Castle, the band fronted by Jakob Nowell, just released a new album.

Here’s some video of the Sublime show at Coachella:

