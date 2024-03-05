Sublime With Rome Announce Final Shows, Original Sublime Get Countersued By Ex-Lawyers

In December, Rome Ramirez announced his departure from Sublime With Rome. Today, the band shared dates for a farewell tour.

“Sublime with Rome family! We present to you the Sublime with Rome Farewell Tour,” the group wrote on Instagram. “These last few shows are about celebrating the end of this special era and to commemorate a decade plus of music, memories, fun times, and electric shows. We can’t thank you all enough for being the greatest fans and coming along for the ride all these years.”

This version of Sublime has none of the original members. Along with Ramirez, there’s drummer Joe Tomino, bassist Brian Allen, and Gabrial McNair on the trombone and keys. In January, the late Bradley Nowell’s son Jakob revealed he would be taking over the band as frontman for their Coachella set and future performances. He’s joining a lineup that includes original members Eric Wilson and Bud Gaugh.

Meanwhile, the new sans-Rome Sublime were hit today with a countersuit from their former lawyers. Last month Wilson, Gaugh, Nowell, and Nowell’s mother Troy denDekker sued Howard King, Peter Paterno, and Joseph M. Carlone for legal malpractice, accusing the attorneys of “a pattern of self-dealing” that included forcing them into a merchandise deal with one of the firm’s other clients. King Holmes Paterno & Soriano is countersuing, claiming Sublime “falsely and maliciously” sued to get out of paying legal bills.

“While Sublime had the right to terminate its lawyers at any time, it has no right to sidestep its responsibility to pay fees it incurred,” the firm wrote, according to Billboard. “Yet, in an obvious and pathetic attempt to do exactly that, plaintiffs, presumably at the prodding of reputationally challenged new advisors, have cynically elected to file a trumped-up preemptive malpractice suit falsely and maliciously accusing the law firm of conflicts of interest they claim caused them unspecified damages.”

Check out Sublime With Rome’s farewell dates below.

04/11 – Catoosa, OK @ Hard Rock Live Tulsa

04/12 – Gonzales, TX @ Cattle Country Music Fest

04/19 – Ledyard, CT @ Grand Theater at Foxwoods Casino

04/20 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live

04/26 – Tucson, AZ @ Pima County Fair

04/27 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks

04/28 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up

05/10 – Maui, HI @ The MayJah RayJah 2024

05/11 – Honolulu, HI @ Aloha Stadium MayJah RayJah 2024

05/31 – Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley

06/15 – Valdosta, GA @ Wild Adventures Theme Park

08/10 – Victoriaville, QC @ Rock La Cauze

08/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoor

08/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Indiana State Fair

08/16 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Outdoor

08/17 – Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Indiana

08/22 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center

08/23 – Toronto, ON @ Venue TBA

08/24 – New York, NY @ Pier 17

08/25 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony

08/28 – Hanover, MD @ The HALL @ Live!

08/29 – Manteo, NC @ Venue TBA

08/30 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit

08/31 – Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery

09/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

09/05 – Fort Worth, TX @ Billy Bob’s

09/12 – McHenry, IL @ Rise Up McHenry

09/14 – Kansas City, MO @ Power & Light