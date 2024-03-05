Sublime With Rome Announce Final Shows, Original Sublime Get Countersued By Ex-Lawyers
In December, Rome Ramirez announced his departure from Sublime With Rome. Today, the band shared dates for a farewell tour.
“Sublime with Rome family! We present to you the Sublime with Rome Farewell Tour,” the group wrote on Instagram. “These last few shows are about celebrating the end of this special era and to commemorate a decade plus of music, memories, fun times, and electric shows. We can’t thank you all enough for being the greatest fans and coming along for the ride all these years.”
This version of Sublime has none of the original members. Along with Ramirez, there’s drummer Joe Tomino, bassist Brian Allen, and Gabrial McNair on the trombone and keys. In January, the late Bradley Nowell’s son Jakob revealed he would be taking over the band as frontman for their Coachella set and future performances. He’s joining a lineup that includes original members Eric Wilson and Bud Gaugh.
Meanwhile, the new sans-Rome Sublime were hit today with a countersuit from their former lawyers. Last month Wilson, Gaugh, Nowell, and Nowell’s mother Troy denDekker sued Howard King, Peter Paterno, and Joseph M. Carlone for legal malpractice, accusing the attorneys of “a pattern of self-dealing” that included forcing them into a merchandise deal with one of the firm’s other clients. King Holmes Paterno & Soriano is countersuing, claiming Sublime “falsely and maliciously” sued to get out of paying legal bills.
“While Sublime had the right to terminate its lawyers at any time, it has no right to sidestep its responsibility to pay fees it incurred,” the firm wrote, according to Billboard. “Yet, in an obvious and pathetic attempt to do exactly that, plaintiffs, presumably at the prodding of reputationally challenged new advisors, have cynically elected to file a trumped-up preemptive malpractice suit falsely and maliciously accusing the law firm of conflicts of interest they claim caused them unspecified damages.”
Check out Sublime With Rome’s farewell dates below.
04/11 – Catoosa, OK @ Hard Rock Live Tulsa
04/12 – Gonzales, TX @ Cattle Country Music Fest
04/19 – Ledyard, CT @ Grand Theater at Foxwoods Casino
04/20 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live
04/26 – Tucson, AZ @ Pima County Fair
04/27 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks
04/28 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up
05/10 – Maui, HI @ The MayJah RayJah 2024
05/11 – Honolulu, HI @ Aloha Stadium MayJah RayJah 2024
05/31 – Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley
06/15 – Valdosta, GA @ Wild Adventures Theme Park
08/10 – Victoriaville, QC @ Rock La Cauze
08/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoor
08/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Indiana State Fair
08/16 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Outdoor
08/17 – Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Indiana
08/22 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center
08/23 – Toronto, ON @ Venue TBA
08/24 – New York, NY @ Pier 17
08/25 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony
08/28 – Hanover, MD @ The HALL @ Live!
08/29 – Manteo, NC @ Venue TBA
08/30 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit
08/31 – Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery
09/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
09/05 – Fort Worth, TX @ Billy Bob’s
09/12 – McHenry, IL @ Rise Up McHenry
09/14 – Kansas City, MO @ Power & Light
