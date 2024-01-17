Bradley Nowell’s Son Jakob Talks Joining Sublime, Announces Debut Album From His Own Band

Sublime are on this year’s Coachella lineup, and they’ll be playing with the late Bradley Nowell’s son Jakob taking over as frontman. Nowell’s son performed with the band late last year at a benefit show.

It was hinted at the time that Jakob Nowell would be a more permanent fixture, joining a lineup that includes original members Eric Wilson and Bud Gaugh. That show also marked Wilson’s reunion with Gaugh, who left Sublime offshoot Sublime With Rome in 2011. A few days later, Rome Ramirez — who had fronted Sublime With Rome since 2009 — announced that he would be leaving the group.

“This has so many layers for me. On a spiritual level, my father passed away when he was 28, and I am 28 now. It’s an honor to carry on with our family’s name and legacy with Sublime,” Jakob Nowell wrote in a statement, via Rolling Stone. “I’ve been a performing musician with my own projects since I was 18. It’s an absolute privilege to be able to play these Sublime songs with legendary musicians like Eric and Bud.”

“On a personal level, my Uncles Bud and Eric are meant to play these songs and the fans want to hear them. I’m excited, nervous, thankful and humbled all at the same time to step into this role and start this new chapter,” Nowell continued. “It feels like my big crazy family is finally back together and I couldn’t be more happy.”

Jakob Nowell also has his own project called Jakobs Castle. His debut album under that name has also just been announced — it’s out on April 12 via Epitaph Records. Here’s lead single “Catch Me”: