Witch Post had us hooked with their instantly infectious, Pixies-indebted debut song “Chill Out,” which we named one of the Best Songs Of The Week. Now, the indie rock duo is back with the Replacements-inspired “Rust.”

“Rust” is less exuberant than “Chill Out,” instead taking on a gloomy mood. About it, Alaska Reid explained:

“Rust” is about taking a chance on someone. Dylan and I met under strange circumstances. Both of us have solo careers and plenty of baggage. Neither of us intended on being in a band again. However, the timing was undeniable and we couldn’t help but write together. “Rust” is inspired by the album All Shook Down by the Replacements. It’s a combination of heart-aching melancholy cut with the glimmer of change.

On Instagram, they also expounded on the origin of the band:

We started Witch Post a year ago. We were both hesitant as we have solo careers but so far it’s as if a kind of magic pushed us to do it. We’re from thousands of miles apart and the whole thing is very strange. Alaska kissed a witch post, Dylan found mermaid tears and visited in MT (and really rallied for this whole thing). Anyway, the story is in the song — winter solstice approaches, here is “Rust” for your hibernation.

Hear “Rust” below.