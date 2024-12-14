Last year, Tom DeLonge made his directorial debut with a movie about aliens called Monsters Of California. Now, the UFO-obsessed Blink-182 member has things to say about the recent drone mystery going on in New Jersey.

In case you haven’t heard, there have been drone sightings in New Jersey and nearby states that don’t seem to have explanations, with governors even asking for answers. On Instagram, DeLonge shared an image of an old government document centered on UFOs, and wrote in the caption:

The drones that are being discussed, can hover for six hours, and then disappear once they are spotted. This is why it’s been hard to get facts from any US Agency. Some of them can even move into the ocean, and then back up to the air. Which is called “transmedium travel.” A very hard thing to do. If you look at this document above, it seems like it’s a repeat of exactly what happened in the 60s. There is a good chance that these things could potentially be “mimicking” other aircraft, and this even happened more recently in situations at Skinwalker Ranch years ago when it was being studied the US Gov under BAAS and AATIP… and again, also decades ago in the 60s. It’s all something to consider, and allthough we don’t have all the facts yet, we do know that UFOs play with “mimicry” and that has been known for quite some time. Why? To get us to notice them without a major freak out? Who knows… but well, we are noticing nonetheless.

He also used this as an opportunity to bust out his “Tom Was Right: Aliens F**king Exist” shirt. They’re sold out, but hopefully he’ll restock soon. In addition to his alien movie last year, DeLonge was mentioned during a UFO congressional testimony because of his organization devoted to UFO research called To The Stars Academy. In 2017, he was named UFO Researcher Of The Year by the International UFO Congress. A couple of years before that, he claimed he made contact with aliens.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom DeLonge (@tomdelonge)