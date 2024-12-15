Watch LCD Soundsystem Perform “North American Scum” For The First Time In Over 13 Years

Tonight, LCD Soundsystem will wrap up their fourth annual New York City residency. For the past three weekends, James Murphy and company have been at Knockdown Center in Queens, playing songs from all across their discography. It looks like they’ve been tweaking the setlist ever-so-slightly each night, and at the last three shows, they played “North American Scum” for the first time in 13 years. The last time they played the Sound Of Silver highlight was back at their “farewell show” at Madison Square Garden in 2011. Knockdown Center seems to suit the vibe of the song much better. Check out an audience clip of it below.