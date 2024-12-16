Tamara Lindeman will drop a new Weather Station album called Humanhood on us a month from now. Today, as much of the music industry enters into holiday hibernation, she’s giving us another preview to go along with “Neon Signs” and “Window.” This one’s a plaintive slow-build that ends up somewhere breathtakingly pretty, and from the sounds of it, they worked hard to get it that way:

This song was the hardest song, we recorded it, changed everything, recorded it again, changed everything, recorded it again. It had to be tender and bruised and painful; like falling into a dream but also into reality. This was yet another song I rejected when I wrote it because I wasn’t sure how to stand behind it. But then again, the song was simply presenting something that is real and that happens; the body fools you, the body moves you, sometimes in directions seemingly self destructive or painful or visceral. Bodies are biological and so is their language; chemical, pain, impulse, shut down, wake up. What matters is the interpretation, the response, whether or not you’re able to hear the signal at all.

“Body Moves” arrives with a video directed by Lindeman and Philipe Léonard exploring “the two hemispheres of the mind.” Lindeman elaborates:

One side is taking charge; moving with intention. The other side is sort of drifting in and out of dreams and is more abstract. At the centre is the actual self; in a state of confusion, being pulled by these two separate parts. At times, all three selves coordinate and move together. At other times, they don’t. The song describes being misled by the body; a part of you pulling in a different direction than the other. The choreography reflects that; limbs moving with a mind of their own.

Watch below.

Humanhood is out 1/17 on Fat Possum.