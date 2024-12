We named the college-rock-indebted London indie rockers World News one of the best new bands of the 2024, and our fearless leader Scott Lapatine put their song “Hellhole” (from the Escape EP) on his list of personal favorites from this year. So we’re happy to report that they’ve got one more new track for us today, a jangly yuletide original called “XMas 101.” I quite like it, so press play and have yourself a merry little Monday.

Xmas 101 by World News