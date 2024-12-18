Every year, Jack Antonoff brings together a bunch of stars for his Ally Coalition Talent Show, a holiday benefit in New York. Antonoff and his fashion-designer sister Rachel founded the Ally Coalition, which raises money for organizations supporting unhoused and at-risk LGBTQ+ youth. Last year, the show had people like St. Vincent, Jason Isbell, and Clairo. The show happened again last night, and it featured a Baltimore hardcore frontman who really, uh, turned his style.

A few years after Turnstile released their massive album Glow On, there’s talk of a new Turnstile record on the horizon, and nobody has any idea how it might sound. Last month, frontman Brendan Yates joined Blood Orange at Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival to perform their “Alien Love Call.” Last night, Brendan Yates sang a couple of otherwise-unaccompanied piano duets with New York musician Liam Benzvi, another Blood Orange collaborator. They did Turnstile’s Julien Baker collab “Underwater Boi,” as well as Benzvi’s 2022 song “Hiccup.” Yates is the guy who once did the best stagedive that I have ever seen in my life, but he did not bring that energy to last night’s show. Watch fan footage of their performance below.

Jack Antonoff obviously just had another huge year, working on big records from people like Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, and Sabrina Carpenter. Last night, Carpenter was the evening’s big surprise-guest headliner. Actually, all the guests were surprises, since Antonoff hasn’t announced the lineup ahead of time in the past few years. It always sells out anyway. In any case, Carpenter joined Antonoff’s band Bleachers and performed two of her recent country-ish songs, “Slim Pickins” and the #1 hit “Please Please Please.” YouTuber IronChefWong got good footage of many of last night’s performances; here’s the Carpenter part:

Rachel Zegler, star of stage and screen, is in the current musical version of Romeo And Juliet, which Antonoff scored, and she sang “Man Of The House,” a song from that show, with Bleachers.

Phish frontman Trey Anastasio was in the house, and he covered Mitski, also with Bleachers.

Our own Scott Lapatine was at the show, and he says that the highlight was Remi Wolf covering Rufus and Chaka Khan’s “Tell Me Something Good” with Trey Anastasio and Bleachers.

Jack Antonoff’s old band Steel Train reunited for the show last night, and his former Fun. bandmate Andrew Dost, who now leads Metal Bubble Trio, performed with Bleachers. Singer-songwriter Claud performed with Antonoff’s father Rick. The show also featured the band Laundry Day, as well as comedians Mike Birbiglia, Chris Laker, and Veronika Slowikowska. Bleachers ended the night with their holiday song “Merry Christmas, Please Don’t Call,” a staple of the last few Ally Coalition Talent Shows that only just got a proper release. Here’s that performance:

