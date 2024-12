New York indie-pop duo TOLEDO released their Popped Heart earlier this year, and then they followed it with their “Zelda” single and a cover of Jordana’s “I Wanna.” Today, they’ve got a new single called “When He Comes Around,” which has nothing to do with Green Day. It’s a sad-jaunty power-pop gem with just a hint of weepy pedal steel in the mix. Check it out below.