The Weeknd Announces Hurry Up Tomorrow Film Starring Jenna Ortega & Barry Keoghan

News December 20, 2024 1:22 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Last month, it was reported that Lionsgate picked up the Weeknd’s Hurry Up Tomorrow film debut starring Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan. Now, the musician has officially announced the movie, which arrives May 16.

The psychological thriller features a score co-produced by Abel Tesfaye and Daniel Lopatin/Oneohtrix Point Never. He also recently announced that his highly anticipated new album — also titled Hurry Up Tomorrow — arrives on Jan. 24. To top it off, he’s teasing a tour.

On Tuesday (Dec. 17), Tesfaye performed at the first Billions Club Live show for Spotify in LA to celebrate having 24 songs with over one billion streams each.

