The Weeknd’s Final Album Hurry Up Tomorrow Gets January Release Date

Abel Tesfaye has been taking his sweet time building up to Hurry Up Tomorrow, billed as his final Weeknd album and the completion of the trilogy that also includes 2020’s world-conquering After Hours and 2022’s less commercially dominant (but in fact superior) Dawn FM. According to social posts from Tesfaye today, the album will be out Jan. 24.

It was July when the Weeknd started the album cycle with the announcement of his one-off São Paulo show and shared a generous portion of new song “The Abyss.” There have since been another cryptic teaser with new music, an official album announcement, the debut of new songs in Brazil, one single that doubled as an iPhone ad, another that featured Playboi Carti, and another with Anitta, a song debut in Australia, and news that the movie he’s been planning with Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan is also called Hurry Up Tomorrow.

That’s a lot! And we’ve still got two more months of rollout. Tomorrow is not exactly hurrying up for the Tesfaye-natics of the world. One more thing: The day after the album drops, Tesfaye will be playing a one-off show at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. Tickets will be available this Monday, Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. PT.