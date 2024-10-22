Watch The Weeknd Debut New Song “Open Hearts” In Sydney

Abel Tesfaye has been methodically rolling out Hurry Up Tomorrow, supposedly his final album as the Weeknd. There have been song snippets paired with vivid visuals, a grandiose one-off concert in Brazil, and a pair of proper singles in “Dancing In The Flames” and the Playboi Carti collab “Timeless.” We still don’t have a release date or tracklist for the album, but we do have a lo-fi recording of another new song.

Tesfaye is currently Down Under doing some shows in Australia. During today’s gig at Sydney’s Accor Stadium, he blasted an unreleased song called “Open Hearts” through the soundsystem at deafening volume. You can preview the high-energy dance track below.

According to setlist.fm, Tesfaye performed his The Idol hit “One Of The Girls” live for the first time at the Sydney gig. Three days ago in Sydney he also performed a series of tracks with Travis Scott at Allianz Stadium.