The Weeknd Previews “Dancing In The Flames” Video That Is Also An iPhone Commercial

Monday, 10 years to the day after the U2 Songs Of Innocence incident, Apple held its annual fall showcase event in Cupertino. There was some headphone news amongst the various tech reveals, but the main music component was the debut of a new Weeknd music video that doubles as an Apple ad.

Just as Olivia Rodrigo’s “get him back!” video was shot on iPhone 15 Pro last year, the Weeknd’s clip for new single “Dancing In The Flames” was shot on iPhone 16 Pro. The song is officially out Friday, as is, presumably, the full video. In the meantime we get a one-minute version that certainly get the idea across.

“Dancing In The Flames,” which made its live debut at the Weeknd’s São Paulo concert last weekend, is Abel Tesfaye at his poppiest. After the many great Dawn FM singles failed to live up to the culture-saturating dominance of Tesfaye’s After Hours hits, this new one suggests that he’s not about to let the singles from Hurry Up Tomorrow suffer the same fate. Check out the video preview below.

Hurry Up Tomorrow is already up for pre-order, so hopefully we won’t be waiting very long for it.