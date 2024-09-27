Earlier this month, The Weeknd and debuted seven new songs in São Paulo, Brazil to build the excitement for his new record Hurry Up Tomorrow, which still doesn’t have a release date. One of the songs was a Playboi Carti collab called “TIMELESS,” and now that’s officially out. It was produced by Pharrell.

“TIMELESS” follows the lead single “Dancing In The Flames,” which was first previewed in an iPhone commercial. “TIMELESS” is not Abel Tesfaye and Carti’s first time working together; they teamed up for The Idol‘s “Popular,” which also feaured Madonna. Meanwhile, Carti recently announced his album MUSIC and shared the track “All Red.” Check out “TIMELESS” below.