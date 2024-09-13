The Weeknd – “Dancing In The Flames”

New Music September 13, 2024 12:00 AM By Abby Jones

Earlier this week, the Weeknd shared a teaser for his music video to “Dancing In The Flames,” a song he debuted at a São Paulo concert last weekend that will presumably appear on his upcoming album Hurry Up Tomorrow. But it’s not just a regular music video: It serves as a commercial for the brand new iPhone 16, shot entirely on that lil’ bugger of a device. (Olivia Rodrigo did something similar with her “get him back!” video last year.) Today, “Dancing In The Flames” and its Apple-sponsored music video are out in full. Watch it below.

Hurry Up Tomorrow doesn’t have a confirmed release date yet, but pre-orders are ongoing, so it seems like the Weeknd will hurry up and release it soon.

