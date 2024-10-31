We still don’t know when exactly the Weeknd’s new album Hurry Up Tomorrow is arriving. However, we do have the singles “Dancing In The Flames” and “Timeless” with Playboi Carti, and now he’s unleashing the Anitta collaboration “São Paulo.”

Abel Tesfaye and Anitta fittingly debuted “São Paulo” in the Brazilian city it’s named after back in September. About the collaboration, Tesfaye told Billboard Brazil, “Anitta is a great friend. What she sent was so awesome that we created the song. We knew it was too special to just play on stage. We saw great potential in the song and found the beat, which is the heart of the show.”

Anitta added:

I wrote some verses as a joke and never imagined they would become serious. Suddenly, I received the finished song. I loved it! I felt very honored and flattered. I’ve always been a big fan of his and his work. I never imagined this would happen, and now it’s a dream come true. It’s a little more Brazilian funk, as promised, around the world.

The track comes with a remarkably odd music video directed by Freeka Tet; Anitta grows a disturbingly large baby bump that has lips that sing Tesfaye’s parts. See for yourself below.