The Weeknd has landed his first starring movie role. The pop superstar, who recently became the first artist to rack up 100 million monthly listeners on Spotify, is now ready to push deeper into his acting career. After playing a younger version of himself in the 2019 cult classic Uncut Gems and starring in the forthcoming HBO series The Idol, the performer born Abel Tesfaye will now star alongside Jenna Ortega (of Wednesday fame) and Barry Keoghan (recently seen stealing every scene in The Banshees Of Inisherin) in a new film from Waves director Trey Edward Shults.

Per Deadline, the movie’s title and plot details are still under wraps. Tesfaye cowrote the script with Shults, who’s on board to direct and produce, and Shults’ production partner Reza Fahim, who co-created The Idol with Tesfaye and Euphoria’s Sam Levinson. Tesfaye is also working on the score with Daniel Lopatin aka Oneohtrix Point Never, who scored Uncut Gems and subsequently worked on multiple Weeknd albums, including an executive producer role on Dawn FM alongside Max Martin. (Tesfaye also executive produced OPN’s Magic Oneohtrix Point Never.)