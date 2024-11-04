Lionsgate Picks Up Hurry Up Tomorrow, The Weeknd’s Film Debut Alongside Jenna Ortega & Barry Keoghan

In Feb. 2023, it was reported that the Weeknd would star alongside Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan in a film scored by Daniel Lopatin. A lot has happened since then — including the chaotic release and cancelation of Abel Tasfaye’s Max series The Idol — but today the movie was announced and it’s titled after his forthcoming album Hurry Up Tomorrow.

According to Deadline, Hurry Up Tomorrow (the film) was picked up by Lionsgate and Trey Edward Shults wrote and directed the picture. It’s a psychological thriller, and Tesfaye produced the score with Lopatin (aka Oneohtrix Point Never).

“Abel is a visionary whose art cannot be confined by any single medium,” Adam Fogelson, chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, told Deadline. “With Hurry Up Tomorrow, in partnership with Trey, his musical universe expands onto the big screen with a psychological thriller that will usher in a new cinematic experience for fans. We are thrilled to be bringing it to audiences worldwide.”

Meanwhile, Hurry Up Tomorrow (the LP) still has no release date, but Tesfaye has released previews with the singles “Dancing In The Flames” and “Timeless” with Playboi Carti, and “São Paulo” with Anitta.