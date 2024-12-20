Lil Baby Didn’t Like Being Namechecked On Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” Quit Gambling After Losing $8M In One Day

Last month, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, and Nas reacted to their namechecks on Kendrick Lamar’s surprise album GNX, and now Lil Baby has a delayed response to being mentioned on the rapper’s mega-hit from May, “Not Like Us.”

In an interview with Charlemagne Tha God, Lil Baby was asked what he thought of the Drake diss track’s lyric, “Lil Baby helped you get your lingo up.” He answered, “I ain’t really into like that side of hip-hop. If you and him was arguing, why the hell you gotta say me?”

“I don’t want nothing to do with it,” he continued. “Not saying whatever they got going on ain’t real, but I feel like, to me, rappin’ and shit be my work. I don’t want that type of shit at work.”

Meanwhile, he was also interviewed by Lil Yachty and revealed he quit gambling after losing $8 million in one day (or so). “I had Mike Rubin write a letter to every casino and ban me from the casino, ’cause I just do shit,” the rapper said. He has a new album titled WHAM: Who Hard As Me arriving on Jan. 3.

 

