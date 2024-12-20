Stream SZA’s New Album SOS Deluxe: LANA

SZA’s long-awaited SOS Deluxe: LANA is finally here, after many delays. It was “bout to drop” in March, and the R&B darling said that SOS Deluxe and Lana were two separate projects. Earlier this month, she revealed SOS Deluxe and Lana were the same piece of music and teased that it was arriving soon. It was slated for midnight before getting pushed to the morning and now this afternoon, and now it’s out.

SOS Deluxe: LANA features Kendrick Lamar on “30 For 30,” a predictable collaboration after SZA appeared on Lamar’s GNX last month and the pair is getting ready to tour stadiums next year. The LP has production by Michael Uzowuru, ThankGod4Cody, Carter Lang, Rob Bisel, Solomonophonic & Monsune, Dylan Newstarter, and more.

On Instagram Stories, SZA posted last night that she “needed a few more hours for new mixes to ingest evenly across all platforms.” She did unveil the song and music video “Drive” to hold fans over, but they were so frustrated that they posted memes of bugs being harmed since the cover artwork depicts her as an insect (we at Stereogum do not advocate for violence against bugs, but the memes are pretty funny).

12pm. It’s my fault. — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) December 20, 2024

Below stream SOS Deluxe: LANA, which has 15 new tracks, and watch the “Drive” music video.





