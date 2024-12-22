Watch REO Speedwagon Play Their Farewell Shows

In case you missed our 2024 in memoriam video, REO Speedwagon — the band behind hits like “Can’t Fight This Feeling” and “Keep On Loving You” — are breaking up over “irreconcilable differences.” “Never in my wildest dreams did I ever see this coming,” frontman Kevin Cronin recently told Billboard. “The simple answer is that REO Speedwagon at this point is a three-person partnership…and I have one vote. So if I get outvoted then I have to accept that, whether I like it or not. I’ll be honest with you — I don’t like it.”

But before they said goodbye for good, they played three farewell shows at the Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas last Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. A grieving Cronin gave a speech about the band’s history and his gratitude towards his bandmates, crew members, and fans. “The REO Speedwagon name is being retired tonight,” he said. “But the music, the spirit, the songs of REO Speedwagon will live on with this band and with me under the name Kevin Cronin. We hope you join us on that adventure.” Watch some fan-captured clips below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Gallagher (@davidoceanic6)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Gallagher (@davidoceanic6)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Gallagher (@davidoceanic6)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @salruffino

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @salruffino