In Memoriam: Bands We Lost In 2024

Oasis, Acid Bath, ‘Til Tuesday, Northside, Foundation, Snot… These are just some of the bands who will reunite for shows in 2025. Nobody stays marding forever except the Smiths. So as you watch Stereogum’s annual awards show-style tribute to the groups that called it quits this year, keep in mind that they’ll all be back in five to thirty-five years.

This is my 16th annual In Memoriam supercut and the longest one yet; thanks and sorry to video editor Matt Neatock. You probably know the rules for eligibility now:

• These acts can’t have any farewell shows scheduled beyond this month (but see you here next year, Sum 41).

• They can’t have broken up because a principal member died.

• If they announced an “indefinite hiatus” as opposed to a definitive split, I used my judgement.

• If it’s like, one guy who is discontinuing a moniker — Easyfun, Amen Dunes, BoyWithUke, iLoveMakonnen, etc — that is not a breakup.

• If it’s This Will Destroy You, it goes in the In Mitosis supercut.

I really thought we’d get Aerosmith in here this year, but Tom Hamilton recently told AARP not to rule out future projects: “This isn’t the first time black clouds have been on our horizon — and somehow the sun managed to come out.” R.I.P. Aerosmith’s Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster and Rockin’ & Roastin’ Coffee though.

And remember, even if it’s Tim Lambesis and yer granny on bongos, it’s As I Lay Dying.